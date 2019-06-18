Summer pushes power consumption up by 30 per cent in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Severe heatwave conditions has led to shoot up of power consumption in Krishna district by 30 per cent during the months of April, May and June this year. Officials have attributed the rise in power consumption to the increased use of air conditioning systems, refrigerators and air coolers. Frequent checks were conducted and cases were booked to check power theft.

According to the officials, the demand for electricity reached its zenith at 1,003.5 MW on May 27 at 3 pm. The corresponding figure for May 31 at 3 pm was 855.1 MW. The maximum consumption per day also reached 20 million units this year, which was 17 million units per day in 2018. The SPDCL is supplying uninterrupted power to every household, industry across the district through 235 11 KV sub-stations.

Total power consumption in April this year was 513 million units, up from 472 million units in the same month in 2018 and 455 million units in April, 2017. Similarly, consumption in May this year was 575 million units, up from 490 million units in 2018 and 475 million units in 2017.

APSPDCL, Krishna district AE Srinivas said: “In spite of the increased demand, there is no problem to supply uninterrupted power in the city and other parts of the district this summer. The minor power cuts that are taking place are only due to maintenance issues and overload. The residential demand for power has increased by 30 per cent whereas the industrial demand is constant irrespective of the season.”