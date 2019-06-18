Home Cities Vijayawada

Summer pushes power consumption up by 30 per cent in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna

The rise in power consumption to the increased use of air conditioning systems, refrigerators and air coolers has led to shoot up of power consumption.

Published: 18th June 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

For representational purposes

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Severe heatwave conditions has led to shoot up of power consumption in Krishna district by 30 per cent during the months of April, May and June this year. Officials have attributed the rise in power consumption to the increased use of air conditioning systems, refrigerators and air coolers. Frequent checks were conducted and cases were booked to check power theft.

According to the officials, the demand for electricity reached its zenith at 1,003.5 MW on May 27 at 3 pm. The corresponding figure for May 31 at 3 pm was 855.1 MW. The maximum consumption per day also reached 20 million units this year, which was 17 million units per day in 2018. The SPDCL is supplying uninterrupted power to every household, industry across the district through 235 11 KV sub-stations.

Total power consumption in April this year was 513 million units, up from 472 million units in the same month in 2018 and 455 million units in April, 2017. Similarly, consumption in May this year was 575 million units, up from 490 million units in 2018 and 475 million units in 2017.

APSPDCL, Krishna district AE Srinivas said: “In spite of the increased demand, there is no problem to supply uninterrupted power in the city and other parts of the district this summer. The minor power cuts that are taking place are only due to maintenance issues and overload. The residential demand for power has increased by 30 per cent whereas the industrial demand is constant irrespective of the season.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh power consumption Andhra Pradesh electricity Krishna electricity Krishna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp