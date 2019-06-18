Home Cities Vijayawada

Telangana devotees to offer 'bonam' at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada

Srinivas Yadav met temple executive officer V Koteswramma on Monday and briefed her about the activities that are going to be performed on the day of offering.

Published: 18th June 2019 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 11:46 AM

Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada

Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telangana-based Bhagyanagar Sri Mahankali Jatara Bonalu Utsavalu Ummadi Devalayala Uregimpu Committee will participate in the annual ritual of offering ‘bonam’ to the Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri, on July 14, said the committee president P Srinivas Yadav.

Srinivas Yadav met temple executive officer V Koteswramma on Monday and briefed her about the activities that are going to be performed on the day of offering. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the committee has been carrying out this tradition for the last twelve years. Around 300 devotees, including women, will reach the city from Hyderabad and offer ‘bonam’ and silk robes to the goddess, he added.

