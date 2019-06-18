Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Uttaradhikari given Deeksha in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Uttaradhikari Shishya Tiriyasarama Deeksha Sweekara Mahotsavam was organised in a grand manner at Ganapati Sachidananda Ashram on the banks of river Krishna here on Monday.

Kiran Kumar Sarma, a disciple of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham pontiff Swaroopanandendra Swamy, was made successor of the Peetham by giving him Sanyasi Deeksha. He is given the name Swathamanandendra Saraswathi.

Adorning his inheritor with Rudraksha Mala and giving Harathi, Swaroopanandendra Swamy formally announced that Swathamanandendra Saraswathi is his successor. “Predicting the future is hallmark of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham. I will hand over the Peetham to my successor by 2024 and ask him to spread Hindu Dharma across the world,” he said. On the occasion, Swathamanandendra Saraswathi performed Pada Puja to his Guru Swaroopanandendra Swamy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao attended the ceremony.

They adorned Swathamanandendra Saraswathi with silver crown. Pontiffs of various mutts and peethams also attended the ceremony. Prasadam from Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram, Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam and temples from Srikalahasti, Kanipakam and Bhadrachalam were presented to Swathamanandendra Saraswathi on the occasion.