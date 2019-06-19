70-year-old woman gang-raped, attacked with blades at Vijayawada railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 70-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and attacked with blades by unknown persons at the Vijayawada railway station late Tuesday night. Police are suspecting notorious 'blade batch' gang or other anti-social elements who wander near the station under the influence of ganja.

A native of Vuyyur in Krishna district, the woman settled in Vijayawada after her husband died in a road accident. She sold fish to eke out a livelihood and resides near the railway station.

According to Railway Police officials, the incident came to light late last night after passengers and sanitation workers cleaning the platform found the woman with bleeding injuries and walking naked towards Platform 8.

Alerted by the passengers, Railway police rushed her to Government General Hospital. "The woman suffered injuries on her neck, chest and private parts. She is undergoing treatment and is in a state of shock,'' the police said.

A case has been registered and police are collecting CCTV footage to identify the accused. "We are yet to ascertain the reason and the number of persons involved in the crime,'' police said.