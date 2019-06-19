Serve show-cause notices on negligent staff: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner to health officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner M Rama Rao on Tuesday directed public health department officials to serve show-cause notices on the sanitation staff negligent towards their duties.

The civic body chief accompanied by zonal commissioner Srinivas Rao visited Brahmin Street, Ghulam Mohiuddin Road, Ganapathi Road and Shaik Raja Maternity Hospital Road and inspected the sanitation practises, instructing the sanitary inspectors to clear the clogged drainage channels in the One Town locality. Observing the clogged drains near Sheik Raja Maternity hospital, Rama Rao expressed his ire against the sanitary workers and directed public health department officials to serve them with show-cause notices.

Later, he proceeded towards Komala Vilas Centre, where he found indiscriminate dumping in front of the Congress party office. He instructed the town planning department officials to impose a fine of `5,000 against the building owner.

Rama Rao called upon the officials concerned to make builders aware of handing over the debris to sanitation staff and disposing it at a plant in proper dumping yard.