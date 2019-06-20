Home Cities Vijayawada

50-year-old woman, brother charred to death in Vijayawada

The incident happened around 10 am when the accused woman Mumtaz (50) reportedly poured petrol and set Hajinissa on fire. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an act of vengeance, a 50-year-old woman was set ablaze by her cousin at Sanathnagar in Kanuru here on Wednesday morning. In the incident, another person Khaleel also succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at the New GGH.

According to Penamaluru CI Peddiraju, the deceased were identified as Hajinissa (50) and Khaleel. 

“In a bid to kill her brother-in-law’s wife, Mumtaz mistakenly set Hajinissa (elder sister of Khaleel) on fire while sleeping in their house. Hajinissa was not her target. She wants to kill Khaleel’s wife as he is not paying attention to her these days,” said CI Peddiraju. 

While Khaleel is an auto driver by profession, his brother Karim (husband of Mumtaz) works as a daily wage labourer in Auto Nagar. When asked the CI on what prompted Mumtaz to kill her brother-in-law’s wife, Peddiraju said, “In our investigation, it is learnt that Khaleel and Mumtaz are allegedly having an extramarital affair for the past five years and used to quarrel among themselves."


