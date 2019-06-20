Anjaneya idol to be installed at Dokiparru temple on June 23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The idol of Bedi Anjaneya Swamy will be installed at Sri Bhu Sametha Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokiparru village in Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna district on June 23.

The idol installation ceremony will be organised in a grand manner. Abhishekam will be performed to the deities in the temple on Thursday as part of pre-installation rituals. Panchagavya Prashan using cow dung, cow milk and cow ghee will be performed on Friday. Homams will also be held. Special pujas will be organised at the temple on Saturday.

On Sunday, the idol of Bedi Anjaneya Swamy will be installed in Simha Lagna between 9:45 and 10:45 am and consecrated. The idol of Bedi Anjaneya Swamy will be installed at Dokiparru temple on the lines of the one at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

It will be the second temple in the State to have Bedi Anjaneya Swamy idol in front of the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara. Venkateswara Kalyanam will be performed at the temple to mark the idol installation. Anna Prasadam will be served to devotees.

PV Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy who constructed Sri Bhu Sametha Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokiparru, are the founder trustees of the temple. It is run by the parents of Krishna Reddy, former sarpanch P Veera Reddy and Vijaya Lakshmi.

The daily rituals at Dokiparru temple are similar to those at Tirumala temple. The fourth anniversary of the temple was celebrated on a grand scale recently. The temple trustees have appealed to devotees to take part in the idol installation ceremony in large numbers.