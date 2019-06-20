Home Cities Vijayawada

Anjaneya idol to be installed at Dokiparru temple on June 23

The idol of Bedi Anjaneya Swamy will be installed at Dokiparru temple on the lines of the one at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

Published: 20th June 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple in the precints of Sri Bhu Sametha Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokiparru village in Krishna district.

A view of Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple in the precints of Sri Bhu Sametha Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokiparru village in Krishna district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The idol of Bedi Anjaneya Swamy will be installed at Sri Bhu Sametha Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokiparru village in Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna district on June 23.

The idol installation ceremony will be organised in a grand manner. Abhishekam will be performed to the deities in the temple on Thursday as part of pre-installation rituals. Panchagavya Prashan using cow dung, cow milk and cow ghee will be performed on Friday. Homams will also be held. Special pujas will be organised at the temple on Saturday. 

On Sunday, the idol of  Bedi Anjaneya Swamy will be installed in Simha Lagna between 9:45 and 10:45 am  and consecrated. The idol of Bedi Anjaneya Swamy will be installed at Dokiparru temple on the lines of the one at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

It will be the second temple in the State to have Bedi Anjaneya Swamy idol in front of the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara. Venkateswara Kalyanam will be performed at the temple to mark the idol installation. Anna Prasadam will be served to devotees.

PV Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy who constructed Sri Bhu Sametha Venkateswara Swamy temple at  Dokiparru, are the founder trustees of the temple. It is run by the parents of Krishna Reddy, former sarpanch P Veera Reddy and Vijaya Lakshmi. 

The daily rituals at Dokiparru temple are similar to those at Tirumala temple. The fourth anniversary of the temple was celebrated on a grand scale recently.  The temple trustees have appealed to devotees to take part in the idol installation ceremony in large numbers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anjaneya idol Bedi Anjaneya Swamy Dokiparru temple
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp