Exploring the healing power of yoga

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yoga practice does not only improve strength and flexibility, but can also work as a medicine and cure ailments such as migraine, joint pains and spinal cord problems. By devoting their time to practising this traditional art, many people decided to chart a new course.

“Yoga is a way of life. It is different from working out in gymnasium,” says 60-year-old yoga trainer Nagarjuna Vasireddy. People from all walks of life attend his classes.

Yoga enthusiasts start their day at 6 am with a walk while sharing light moments with fellow walkers. In a small hut-like structure in Vijayawada Club, located on the banks of Krishna river near Varadhi, the yoga enthusiasts perform asanas under the guidance of Nagarjuna. Though a majority of them are in their early 60s and 70s, they try new asanas every day and practise them well.

Before taking up yoga, Nagarjuna, a diploma holder in air conditioning engineering, used to run his family store before winding it up due to some personal problems. “As a child, I was very lean. So, I tried my hand at martial arts and then at body building. My four children, who have now settled in different countries, are also fitness freaks and join me in yoga sessions during their visits,” he said.

When asked about him becoming a tutor, Nagarjuna added, “I want the entire society to lead a happy and healthy life. I went to various places to learn yoga and finally started teaching it to people for the past two years.” His students include doctors, industrialists, businessmen and architects aged between 40 and 75 years. They narrate their journey and benefits of practising yoga.

Safenviron founder V Venkateswara Rao, who is in his early 60’s, says, “I have been suffering from diabetes for the past five years and have high blood pressure, which I keep a track on, every three months. However, after practising yoga, I have brought them under control without any medication. Earlier, I used to be very aggressive and also gained a lot of weight due to stress. But now, I am not that aggressive. I have even become physically fit. With all the asanas and pranayama, I am not feeling tired even after working for more than 12 hours a day. I saw a major change in me in less than a year of practising yoga. I recommend it to all those who want to start a new life.”

Gogineni Eswar, a 44-year-old NRI, who recently returned to Vijayawada, terms his experience with yoga a peace therapy. Eswar worked as a data analyst at a reputed firm in the US. He suffered from health issues like migraine, mood swings and muscle cramps.

“I stayed in the US for 19 years and recently moved over to the city to look after my parents. I have many health issues. I tried my hand at sports, running, cardio exercises etc. But none of them helped me relax my mind. During my visit to the city, I used to interact with Nagarjuna and learnt some asanas.”

Even the doctors, who were suffering from back pain, migraine, blood pressure, obesity, etc., also took up yoga and now they are leading a healthy and stress-free life.

Pinnamaneni Vidyadhara Rao, an ophthalmologist in Vijayawada, said, “I have been practising yoga for the last two years and I noticed a lot of improvement in my health. Everyone thinks that doctors are healthy, but like any other human, we too have health issues and are under constant stress.”

Subramaniam Ganesh, a leading industrialist in the city, who is the Managing Director of Liners India Limited, says yoga gives him immense happiness. He has been practising yoga for the last one year under the guidance of Nagarjuna.

Suryadevara Rajeswara Rao, who designed many convention halls, restaurants and office spaces in the city, said that he is fit and healthy despite being 70-plus.