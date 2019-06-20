Visa-on-arrival soon at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati airports

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Owing to the growing number of local and international tourists at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati airports, Minister for Tourism and Culture Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that priority will be given to visa-on-arrival facility for tourists at the three airports.

“Our State has recently ranked third in the tourism sector. We also saw great upsurge in the number of international tourists, so providing the facility of visa-on-arrival will help them,” he said at a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Stating the example of the stadium in Gachibowli, which has state-of-the-art facilities, he said that iconic development of the State is the priority. “Along with the completion of such plans, basic infrastructure development such as providing public toilets or e-toilets and food courts on roads generally taken by tourists, will also be given importance,” he added.

The department will soon provide information desks at airports, bus complexes and railway stations, he said. The minister said that the initiative for appointing a brand ambassador for Andhra Pradesh tourism has also begun.

He assured that the development of Shilparamam, which was slowed down due to various reasons including the elections, will be resumed and would be completed quickly.

“There are many famous places such as Chowki Dhani in Rajasthan and the Delhi Hatt, where tourists pay visit to experience the local cuisine and culture. Soon Shilparamam would become their equivalent in Andhra Pradesh,” Rao said. At the meeting he said, “Instead of coming up with new plans, I would like to focus on the implementation of the existing plans drawn by the previous officials.”