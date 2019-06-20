Yagam at Kanaka Durga temple to appease rain god in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With soaring mercury levels and delay in monsoon, priests of Goddess Kanaka Durga temple will perform special rituals to appease the rain god.

The five-day rituals starting from Thursday will be performed at Durga Ghat on the banks of River Krishna, said temple Sthanacharya V Siva Prasad Sarma. In a press release, Siva Prasad Sarma said that five-day special rituals will begin from 6 am on Thursday, amid recitation of vedic hymns by the priests and students. Varuna Japam, Varunapaka Parayanam, Sathanuvaka Parayanam and Virata Parva Parayanam will be performed at Durga Ghat till Saturday, he said.

Mandapardhana, Tatsam Bandita Devathamantrahavanam will be performed between 7 am and 11 am on June 23.

On the closing day of the yagam, the priests will perform Sahasra Gattabhikesham and carry water pots from Durga Ghat to the Malleswara Swamy temple to conduct Abhishekam.