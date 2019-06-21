Amazon launches 'Sort Centre' in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amazon.in launched its first Sort Centre here on Thursday to improve connectivity and speed of transportation between Amazon’s fulfilment centres and last mile delivery network. The facility was formally launched by Middle Mile Transportation, Amazon India Director Abhinav Singh.

“The new Sort Centre with a processing area of 25,000 sqft will enable Amazon customers in the region to receive faster delivery of their orders. It is a testament to our commitment to long-term investment in infra and technology in AP,” explained Abhinav.