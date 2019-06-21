Counterfeit currency racket busted in Vijayawada, Rs 13.28 lakh seized, four arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) on Thursday busted a fake currency racket and arrested four persons in connection with it. Fake currency with a face value of Rs 13.28 lakh, three mobile phones and equipment used for printing of fake currency were seized.

Task Force ADCP Srinivas said CTF personnel have nabbed M David Raju, a junior assistant working at Chirala RTC depot in connection with the counterfeit currency racket. The accused was allegedly printing fake denominations of Rs 100 and Rs 50 for circulation into the market, he said.

CTF personnel had recently nabbed Koppala Appa Rao (44), a resident of NTR Circle and Kopanthi Bhikshulu (56) for possessing counterfeit currency amounting around Rs 3 lakh.

“Preliminary probe revealed the duo did not print the cash but were only circulating them. Based on investigation, we have found that David Raju was behind the racket. He also claimed that B Ashwin Kumar (34) of Chinnapuram village was printing the fake currency and supplying them to him,” the ADCP said.

Speaking about the modus operandi, the ADCP said they put notes between two original notes to avoid suspicion. Raju allegedly sold Rs 3 lakh worth counterfeit currency for Rs 30,000. “Special teams have been constituted to nab fake currency gangs. A case has been booked against David at Patamata police station and he has been sent to judicial remand,” he added.