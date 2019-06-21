Mother-daughter duo combine yoga with naturopathy in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A mother-daughter duo, who combined naturopathy with yoga, are providing the much-needed relief to people from their ailments. In what can be seen as an innovative way of providing treatment, the duo apply naturopathy techniques with yoga to cure ailments.

In the process, the doctor duo aims at reducing the intake of medicines gradually. “Reducing the intake of medication to the maximum level is our objective,’’ say mother-daughter duo of Dr P Uma Sundari and Dr PG Nirupama, who run the Triguna Nature Cure and Yoga Clinic Centre in Guntur.

The Triguna Nature Cure and Yoga Clinic, in association with The New Indian Express, on Thursday organised an awareness programme on yoga for students as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations.

Toxins start accumulating into the body, making one prone to diseases. To treat the diseases, one should eliminate toxins from the body through naturopathy interventions like mud therapy, hydro therapy and sun therapy too. This makes the body rejuvenate.

Speaking to Express, Uma Sundari and Nirupama said they are conducting yoga classes for all age groups by applying naturopathy methods of interventions to reduce the usage of medication.

“This multi-disciplinary approach uses the healing power of natural resources like earth, water, air and sun. It also helps in treating degenerative and chronic conditions like diabetes, high BP, thyroid, asthma, arthritis, hypertension and lifestyle disorders,” they said.

Naturopathy is a unique concept of natural healing technique. According to naturopathy, the accumulation of toxins is the root cause of all diseases. Hence, the prevention and elimination of toxins is the route to health. Internal medicine has no role in the nature cure system.

Uma Sundari obtained Naturopathy degree from Osmania University, M.Sc (Psychology), Diploma in Acupuncture and Diploma in Magnetic Therapy, while Nirupama completed her Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science from SDM College in Dharmasthala of Karnataka State.

Uma Sundari worked as a medical officer, yoga and naturopathy wing, department of Ayush at the Guntur government general hospital. She also worked in many institutions like Lalitha super speciality hospital, Guntur, government hospital at Medak in Telangana State and Homeopathy College in Gudivada.

Uma Sundari, who bagged Prakruthi Pracharak Award in 2018, conducted more than 1,000 awareness camps in rural areas. She established the fully-equipped Triguna Nature Cure and Yoga Clinic in Guntur and provides treatment with qualified experts and trained staff.