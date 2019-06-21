Home Cities Vijayawada

Mother-daughter duo combine yoga with naturopathy in Andhra Pradesh

Uma Sundari and Nirupama said they are conducting yoga classes for all age groups by applying naturopathy methods of interventions to reduce the usage of medication.

Published: 21st June 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Children and adults perform yogaasanas at Triguna Nature Cure and Yoga Clinic Centre in Guntur on Thursday.

Children and adults perform yogaasanas at Triguna Nature Cure and Yoga Clinic Centre in Guntur on Thursday. (Photo I EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A mother-daughter duo, who combined naturopathy with yoga, are providing the much-needed relief to people from their ailments. In what can be seen as an innovative way of providing treatment, the duo apply naturopathy techniques with yoga to cure ailments.

In the process, the doctor duo aims at reducing the intake of medicines gradually. “Reducing the intake of medication to the maximum level is our objective,’’ say mother-daughter duo of Dr P Uma Sundari and Dr PG Nirupama, who run the Triguna Nature Cure and Yoga Clinic Centre in Guntur. 

The Triguna Nature Cure and Yoga Clinic, in association with The New Indian Express, on Thursday organised an awareness programme on yoga for students as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations.

Toxins start accumulating into the body, making one prone to diseases. To treat the diseases, one should eliminate toxins from the body through naturopathy interventions like mud therapy, hydro therapy and sun therapy too. This makes the body rejuvenate. 

Speaking to Express, Uma Sundari and Nirupama said they are conducting yoga classes for all age groups by applying naturopathy methods of interventions to reduce the usage of medication.

“This multi-disciplinary approach uses the healing power of natural resources like earth, water, air and sun. It also helps in treating degenerative and chronic conditions like diabetes, high BP, thyroid, asthma, arthritis, hypertension and lifestyle disorders,” they said. 

Naturopathy is a unique concept of natural healing technique. According to naturopathy, the accumulation of toxins is the root cause of all diseases. Hence, the prevention and elimination of toxins is the route to health. Internal medicine has no role in the nature cure system.

Uma Sundari obtained Naturopathy degree from Osmania University, M.Sc (Psychology), Diploma in Acupuncture and Diploma in Magnetic Therapy, while Nirupama completed her Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science from SDM College in Dharmasthala of Karnataka State.  

Uma Sundari worked as a medical officer, yoga and naturopathy wing, department of Ayush at the Guntur government general hospital. She also worked in many institutions like Lalitha super speciality hospital, Guntur, government hospital at Medak in Telangana State and Homeopathy College in Gudivada. 

Uma Sundari, who bagged Prakruthi Pracharak Award in 2018, conducted more than 1,000 awareness camps in rural areas. She established the fully-equipped Triguna Nature Cure and Yoga Clinic in Guntur and provides treatment with qualified experts and trained staff. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
yogaforall yoga Andhra Pradesh naturopathy
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp