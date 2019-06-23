Inner Ring Road closed for repair works in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vehiclular movement on the Inner Ring Road (IRR) will be stopped on Saturday and Sunday due to ongoing repair works of Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA). In this regard, traffic through Ibrahimpatnam, Mylavaram and Gannavaram will be diverted.

CRDA officials closed both ends of IRR at Ramavarappadu Ring Centre and Nunna for the works. “CRDA is responsible for the repair and maintenance work of IRR.

Pavements and roads have been damaged at some places due to accidents. Repair works will be completed by Sunday and it will be thrown open on Monday,” a CRDA official said