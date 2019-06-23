Minister Velampalli Srinivas, YSRC MLA Malladi are VMC ex-officio members

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas and Vijayawada Central YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan took oath as ex-officio members of VMC during the last council meeting held at Council Hall here on Saturday. Mayor Koneru Sreedhar administered the oath to them.

During the question hour, CPM corporator G Adilaskhmi raised the issue of delay in issuing of house pattas for irrigation, hillocks, revenue, assigned and poramboke lands.

To this, the minister said he was aware of the delay in issuing of the land house pattas and has discussed it with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who directed the minister to ensure completion of the procedure by Ugadi. He added that the issue will be regularly followed up with the Mandal Revenue Officer for speedy completion of the same.

Srinivas has called upon the corporation officials to draft necessary proposals regarding the arrears to be released by the government and the same will be mentioned in the Assembly budget sessions likely to be held in the first week of July.

He also asked municipal commissioner M Rama Rao to accord top priority in desilting the major outfall drains in the western part of the city before the onset of monsoon. Besides, he asked the officials to repair the roads and prevent sewage overflow. Rama Rao informed the minister that desilting of drains has been commenced in One Town and Panja Centre and will be completed on time.

Meanwhile, TDP corporator Muppa Venkateswara Rao urged the minister to ensure early completion of stormwater drain project.