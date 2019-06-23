Home Cities Vijayawada

Minister Velampalli Srinivas, YSRC MLA Malladi are VMC ex-officio members

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas and Vijayawada Central YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan took oath as ex-officio members of VMC.

Published: 23rd June 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

The VMC office in Vijayawada

The VMC office in Vijayawada (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas and Vijayawada Central YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan took oath as ex-officio members of VMC during the last council meeting held at Council Hall here on Saturday. Mayor Koneru Sreedhar administered the oath to them.

During the question hour, CPM corporator G Adilaskhmi raised the issue of delay in issuing of house pattas for irrigation, hillocks, revenue, assigned and poramboke lands. 

To this, the minister said he was aware of the delay in issuing of the land house pattas and has discussed it with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who directed the minister to ensure completion of the procedure by Ugadi. He added that the issue will be regularly followed up with the Mandal Revenue Officer for speedy completion of the same. 

Srinivas has called upon the corporation officials to draft necessary proposals regarding the arrears to be released by the government and the same will be mentioned in the Assembly budget sessions likely to be held in the first week of July. 

He also asked municipal commissioner M Rama Rao to accord top priority in desilting the major outfall drains in the western part of the city before the onset of monsoon. Besides, he asked the officials to repair the roads and prevent sewage overflow. Rama Rao informed the minister that desilting of drains has been commenced in One Town and Panja Centre and will be completed on time.

Meanwhile, TDP corporator Muppa Venkateswara Rao urged the minister to ensure early completion of stormwater drain project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC Velampalli Srinivas MLA Malladi VMC
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp