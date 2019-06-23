Readers’ Club inaugurated at Delhi Public School in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of English, Delhi Public School, Vijayawada, inaugurated ‘Bookmates’ - a Readers’ Club with the objective of building a student reading community and provide young readers a platform to express their opinions and explore various perspectives.

Dr. Raavi Sharada, principal, Paturi Nagabhushanam School of Library Sciences and secretary of Andhra Pradesh Library Association and Sarvothama Grandhalaya, and Dr. Ooha Biddala, a psychiatrist and a writer graced the occasion.

A few students gave an introduction to the authors whose work would be discussed during the academic year 2019-20.

A paragraph from the books ‘The room on the roof’; ‘James and the giant peace’ and ‘The railway children’ were read out aloud by both the guests and a few students.