Vijayawada police urged to step up vigil in sensitive areas

Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that an instruction was sent to all the police stations to disperse unruly mobs during night hours.

Published: 23rd June 2019 10:49 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the incidence of a gang of unindentified miscreants attacking civilians during night hours increasing in Vijayawada, residents are requesting the police to increase patrolling and step up vigil with the installation of CCTV cameras in problematic areas.

Three days after a 70-year-old woman was attacked by a blade batch gang in the railway station for money, another incident of a similar attack was reported at Padavalarevu Centre in Gunadala on Saturday morning. 

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Miscreants bludgeoned him to death with stones. The incident came to light on Saturday after the residents of the locality found the victim lying in a pool of blood and informed police around 7 am.

Machavaram police collected clues from the scene of offence and shifted his body to the mortuary in GGH. Meanwhile, the residents opined that it could be a murder for gain. “The incident happened in an isolated place. We are verifying the CCTV footage to identify the accused,” police said. 

With two such incidents reported in a week’s time, residents are scared of walking alone during night hours. “It has become unsafe for women to travel at night with such attacks being reported every day. Though I complained to police many times, they have not taken any action,” said Khaja, an employee from Kothapet.

The gang of miscreants are also throwing a challenge to police. Despite keeping a strict vigil on the habitual offenders in the problematic areas, there has been an increase in attacks on people, especially on women, under the four police station limits - Two Town, Ajit Singh Nagar, Nunna and Patamata.

Colonies located on the city outskirts such as Old Raja Rajeswararao Pet, Vambay Colony, LBS Nagar Bund, Sundarayya Nagar, Radha Nagar, Payakapuram, Jakkampudi YSR Colony, Journalist Colony, Milk Project Centre and Auto Nagar are identified as vulnerable. 

“Taking the two incidents seriously, we have formed a team to identify the culprits and restore peace in the city. An instruction was sent to all the police stations to disperse unruly mobs during night hours,” said Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

