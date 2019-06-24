Jurassic park, maze garden planned at Bhavani Island in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism and Sports Minister Avanthi Srinivas visited Bhavani Island near here on Sunday and took stock of the ongoing projects there.

Addressing the media, he said, “Tourist footfall has increased by 6,000 in the first half of this year as compared to last year. The total footfall was 3.55 lakh in 2017-18, which increased to 4.15 lakh in 2018-19. Bhavani Island is frequented by tourists who come to see Vijayawada and Amaravati. It has one of the greatest potential for tourism and should be developed.”

Explaining the details of the budget sanctioned by the State government and funds used by the department for developing the island, the minister added: “Out of the total Rs 31.40 crore allotted this financial year, works worth Rs 7.69 crore have been completed. Some Rs 68.65 crore funds were sanctioned in the last two financial years out the department spent Rs 42.60 crore. The remaining Rs 26.04 crore will be used for upcoming projects.”

The tourism department is planning to build a robotic Jurrasic Park with T-rex, velociraptor, tyrannosaurus, triceratops, velociraptor, stegosaurus, brontosaurus, crocodile, black bug and giant tortoise. Other projects include a floral clock, a wall fountain garden, multi-media show with a musical fountain, a laser show with a 254-capacity open gallery, a maze garden and a mirror maze with mysteries of the sea. Food courts, sidewalks, battery vehicles and bicycles are also being planned.