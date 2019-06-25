Home Cities Vijayawada

12 mini-lorries gutted at truck terminal in Krishna

Published: 25th June 2019

The mini-lorries which caught fire at a truck terminal at Jupudi village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Krishna district on Sunday night.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 12 mini-lorries parked at a truck terminal at Jupudi village in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal of Krishna district were gutted on Sunday night. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames. However, no one was injured in the incident.

According to Ibrahimpatnam police, the ill-fated mini-lorries belonged to South India Lorry Transport and Carriage Limited. Initially, one lorry caught fire and flames spread to 11 other vehicles parked in the truck terminal within no time.

“We suspect that unidentified miscreants might have set fire to garbage dumped near a lorry causing the mishap. The total loss is pegged at around Rs 2 crore,” a police official of Ibrahimpatnam said. A case of accidental fire has been registered at Ibrahimpatnam police station.

The fire services department has launched an inquiry to ascertain the cause of fire. All the mini-lorries were completely destroyed in the fire.

