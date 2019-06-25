Man, cousin die in road mishap in Andhra Pradesh 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two men died in a head-on collision between two motorbikes near Ungutur village in Krishna district on Monday. According to the police, Kukkamalla Rajesh (29) was riding to Indupalli with his cousin Gajaganti Vamsi (30) when they were hit by a speeding motorbike coming from the opposite direction.

Rider of the speeding motorbike, Ravi Kumar, hit the Indupalli-bound motorbike while attempting to overtake another vehicle. While Rajesh died on the spot, Vamsi later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The condition of Ravi Kumar is stated to be critical and he has been shifted to Vijayawada government hospital. A case has been registered against Ravi Kumar.