South Central Railway gets new head officers

The 1986-batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer K Siva Prasad took charge as the Principal Chief Operations Manager of the SCR.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two new officers one for heading Operations and another for Commercial departments of South Central Railway (SCR) took charge on Monday.

The 1986-batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer K Siva Prasad took charge as the Principal Chief Operations Manager of the SCR. Prior to this assignment, he was holding the post of SCR Principal Chief Commercial Manager. He completed his post-graduation in Applied Geology from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and also holds an MBA from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

During his 32 years of service, he has held several important executive and managerial positions in various Zonal Railways. During his stint as the Chief Freight Traffic Manager in SCR, the Zone achieved 100 million tonnes of freight loading for the first time, in 2011-2012. He has been instrumental in leveraging the LTTC agreement with bulk cement transport rail customers for the transportation of traffic at fixed rates.

Meanwhile, G John Prasad took charge as the SCR Principal Chief Commercial Manager. A 1986-batch IRTS officer, he was earlier holding the post of Principal Chief Operations Manager, South Western Railway, Hubballi, Karnataka.

He is a post-graduate in Political Science from the Central University of Hyderabad. In his career spanning 32 years, he has held several important executive and managerial positions in Operations and Commercial Depts of various zones. During his tenure as the head for Operations in 2016-17, he was credited with achieving best-ever performance in freight loading in the zone a decade.

