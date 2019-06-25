Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation gets new chief

The VMC chief said that they would focus on building a green eco space and encourage for the development roof-top garden spaces in all municipal schools.

Published: 25th June 2019 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

V Prasanna Venkatesh took charge as the Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada.

V Prasanna Venkatesh took charge as the Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: V Prasanna Venkatesh took charge as the Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada on Monday. In this regard, he announced that Vijayawada city will be 100 per cent free from plastic and that he will take up cleanliness as his top priority.

The 2012-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, V Prasanna Venkatesh was posted to Andhra Pradesh as Paderu sub-collector. He then joined as the CRDA Additional Commissioner. He has also taken up the robes of the Joint Collector of Kurnool, Director of Ports and Director of Disaster Management.

Speaking to the media here, Prasanna Venkatesh said, “I am happy to take the charge as Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner. I understand the gravitas of this role and will do my best in relaying the responsibilities. Water management, sanitation, traffic issues, urban greenery and public health are going to be at the top of my priority list. The biggest challenge in front of me is to make the city free from garbage, especially in the public spaces. Also, we would strive to make Vijayawada 100 per cent plastic-free,” he added.

Prasanna further said that they would focus on building a green eco space and encourage for the development roof-top garden spaces in all municipal schools. “I have been in this city from the last six months and I have formed an idea on the traffic issues. Soon, we will be taking steps in sorting them out. I shall respond positively to the employees’ issues and also take strict action against those who break the rules and encourage corruption”.

After assuming charge, the new VMC commissioner held a review meeting with the officials and employees of VMC.

Human chain formed against use of plastic

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) organised a human chain at the Market Centre here on Monday to create awareness among the public about ban on use of plastic bags. Medical Health Officer (MHO) Ch Sobha Rani said plastic bags below 50 microns have been banned as they adversely affect the environment. She urged public to follow the ban and use jute and paper bags which do not harm the environment. GMC employees led by sanitary supervisors Rambabu and Anand Kumar raided shops on Monday and levied Rs 3,800 fine for selling plastic bags below 50 microns. The MHO warned of more such raids against those not complying with the norms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VMC chief Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Andhra Pradesh
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp