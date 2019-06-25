Vijayawada Municipal Corporation gets new chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: V Prasanna Venkatesh took charge as the Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada on Monday. In this regard, he announced that Vijayawada city will be 100 per cent free from plastic and that he will take up cleanliness as his top priority.

The 2012-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, V Prasanna Venkatesh was posted to Andhra Pradesh as Paderu sub-collector. He then joined as the CRDA Additional Commissioner. He has also taken up the robes of the Joint Collector of Kurnool, Director of Ports and Director of Disaster Management.

Speaking to the media here, Prasanna Venkatesh said, “I am happy to take the charge as Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner. I understand the gravitas of this role and will do my best in relaying the responsibilities. Water management, sanitation, traffic issues, urban greenery and public health are going to be at the top of my priority list. The biggest challenge in front of me is to make the city free from garbage, especially in the public spaces. Also, we would strive to make Vijayawada 100 per cent plastic-free,” he added.

Prasanna further said that they would focus on building a green eco space and encourage for the development roof-top garden spaces in all municipal schools. “I have been in this city from the last six months and I have formed an idea on the traffic issues. Soon, we will be taking steps in sorting them out. I shall respond positively to the employees’ issues and also take strict action against those who break the rules and encourage corruption”.

After assuming charge, the new VMC commissioner held a review meeting with the officials and employees of VMC.

Human chain formed against use of plastic

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) organised a human chain at the Market Centre here on Monday to create awareness among the public about ban on use of plastic bags. Medical Health Officer (MHO) Ch Sobha Rani said plastic bags below 50 microns have been banned as they adversely affect the environment. She urged public to follow the ban and use jute and paper bags which do not harm the environment. GMC employees led by sanitary supervisors Rambabu and Anand Kumar raided shops on Monday and levied Rs 3,800 fine for selling plastic bags below 50 microns. The MHO warned of more such raids against those not complying with the norms.