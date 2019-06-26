Home Cities Vijayawada

AIIMS Mangalagiri to be ready by September 2020

The Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that outpatient services at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Mangalagiri were made available from March 2019.

Published: 26th June 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 10:22 AM

AIIMS

AIIMS (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday said the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri will be completed by September 2020.

The Union Minister was responding to a question posed by YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijay Sai Reddy on the status of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Mangalagiri.

“The Union Cabinet approved to set up All India Institute of Medical Sciences Mangalagiri on October 7, 2015 and the Centre allotted Rs 1,618 crore for its construction and released Rs 385.54 crore so far.

"Seventy per cent of the construction of Outpatient Block and Residential Block has been completed and 26 per cent of the construction of hospital and academic blocks has been completed. Outpatient services at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Mangalagiri were made available from March 2019,” Ashwini Kumar Choubey added.

