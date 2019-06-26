Heavy rain clogs drain, inundates roads in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed Vijayawada city and other suburban areas from Monday night to the early hours of Tuesday.

The low-lying areas were filled with rain water, trees were uprooted in many areas and the drains overflowed. The drain water submerged roads of Vijayawada, causing inconvenience to the public. In several areas, the water came up to the knee-level, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorcyclists. Seetharampuram, Ramavarappadu, Prasadampadu, One town, Moghalrajpuram areas were seen with heavy flow of rainwater. In some areas, there were long power cuts due to the uprooting of trees and branches.

In this regard, Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, V Prasanna Venkatesh conducted a city inspection and instructed the officials to clear the rain water on the roads. Oil motors were set up to pump out the water from the roads. Officials were told to clear the blocked drains, take the trash out regularly to ensure free flow of rainwater and to avoid further clogs.