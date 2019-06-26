Home Cities Vijayawada

Heavy rain clogs drain, inundates roads in Vijayawada

The low-lying areas were filled with rain water, trees were uprooted in many areas and the drains overflowed after heavy rains lashed Vijayawada.

Published: 26th June 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Rains caused damage to roads, underground pipelines in the city on Tuesday.

Rains caused damage to roads, underground pipelines in the city on Tuesday. (Photo I Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed Vijayawada city and other suburban areas from Monday night to the early hours of Tuesday.

The low-lying areas were filled with rain water, trees were uprooted in many areas and the drains overflowed. The drain water submerged roads of Vijayawada, causing inconvenience to the public. In several areas, the water came up to the knee-level, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorcyclists. Seetharampuram, Ramavarappadu, Prasadampadu, One town, Moghalrajpuram areas were seen with heavy flow of rainwater. In some areas, there were long power cuts due to the uprooting of trees and branches.

In this regard, Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, V Prasanna Venkatesh conducted a city inspection and instructed the officials to clear the rain water on the roads. Oil motors were set up to pump out the water from the roads. Officials were told to clear the blocked drains, take the trash out regularly to ensure free flow of rainwater and to avoid further clogs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Vijayawada rains
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp