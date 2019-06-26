Home Cities Vijayawada

Manipal Hospitals perform first living donor liver transplants in Andhra Pradesh

Living donor liver transplantation is performed before deterioration of the patient condition and also gives time to optimise and stabilise the patient.

Published: 26th June 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada achieved a milestone by becoming the only hospital in Andhra Pradesh to perform living donor liver transplants in both adults and children.

Living donor liver transplantation (LDLT) has several advantages over cadaveric liver transplantation. LDLT is performed before deterioration of the patient condition and also gives time to optimise and stabilise the patient and choose suitable donor thereby reducing the mortality and overall morbidity. Speaking on the occasion, Manipal Hospitals consultant liver transplant surgeon Dr. Renu Kumar said, “During the past one year, we performed four living donor liver transplants as there were no cadaver donors.”

Explaining about one of the cases, he said a seven-year-old was suffering from ‘Budd-Chiari syndrome’ a very rare condition, affecting one in a million adults. She was also found to have a rare associated thrombotic condition called as “Homocysteinemia’.

The only solution for this condition was a liver transplantation. Although she was registered in “Jeevandhan Cadaveric Programme” but in view of rapidly deteriorating clinical condition of the child, her mother came forward for living donor liver donation.

After thorough donor evaluation of the mother, she was found to be fit for liver donation. The surgery was very difficult and required vena caval replacement in such a small child. Post-operative recovery was eventful. Now one year two months post-transplant both the mother and child are doing well.

In another case, no organ was available from Jeevandhan for a 58-year-old, who was suffering from liver failure due to auto immune hepatitis. Therefore, his son came forward to donate liver and is currently leading a normal life.

Speaking on the occasion, Hospital Director Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi said, “This is an important milestone for our hospital. I am extremely delighted, as we are successfully running a living donor liver transplant programme in our hospital. Ours is the only hospital in AP to perform both cadaveric and living donor transplantations in both adults and children.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manipal Hospitals living donor liver transplants Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp