Cambodia man undergoes heart surgery in Vijayawada

The patient was born with a heart defect and lungs problems, making the surgery complicated, however, the operation was successfully performed. 

VIJAYAWADA: Fifty-year-old Chiya Sambat from Cambodia, who was reportedly suffering from a congenital heart disease, underwent a successful intracardiac repair surgery in the Ramesh Hospitals in Vijayawada. 

According to the sources, the patient was born with a heart defect and lungs problems, making the surgery complicated. However, the operation was successfully performed. 

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Srinath Reddy, chief paediatric cardiologist who headed the team, said, “It is in fact a miracle that he survived all these years with a congenital heart defect. His condition made the pure and impure blood, that the heart separates, get mixed.

Also, his lungs were damaged to a great extent, which could result in a post-operative complication. Our team of doctors successfully conducted the surgery and he is recovering well. So far, we have done 1,500 device closures and heart surgeries for newborns and elderly persons”.

Chiya Sambat arrived in Vijayawada on June 7 for treatment. Due to the ailment, he found even minor work exhausting. Dr P Ramesh Babu, chief cardiologist and managing director of the hospital said that 15 heart operations and device closure procedures have been conducted for patients from Nigeria, Ethiopia, Libya, Pakistan, Cambodia and Iraq till date, at the hospital.

