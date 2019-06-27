Vijayawada gears up for mosquito war as monsoon peaks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains in the Krishna district are to continue owing to the presence of active monsoon. As on Wednesday as well, rural Mandals of Krishna district Unguturu, Movva, Gudivada and Gudlavalleru received heavy rain of about 8 cm. Almost all the mandals in Krishna district received heavy rain of about 6 cm.

In Vijayawada, light to moderate rains were seen on Wednesday morning. As a result of which, several places saw stagnant water. The officials of the Municipal corporation and health department have hence focused on controlling the breeding of mosquitoes and viral fevers. Special sanitation and health teams were being deployed across the district.

“As of now the urban areas of the district doesn’t have a high risk of malarial fevers but the rural areas and suburbs are prone to viral fevers. With the instructions from the higher officials, we have identified hotspots based on the high number of fever cases that are being registered in the district and also conducting periodical sanitation and awareness drives. We are conducting various awareness programs in schools and by distributing door-to-door pamphlets, we are conducting sanitation drives in educational institutions and civic areas,” said Krishna district DMHO I Ramesh.

Similarly, the officials of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation are taking up measures to control breeding of mosquitoes. ML oil and Abate are being sprayed once a week in the places with stagnant and polluted water. To control the growth of mosquito eggs in the water bodies, Gambusia fish will also be released in the freshwater belts and wells. Also, measures of fogging, indoor residual spray, Pyrethrum indoor-space spray, outdoor-wall spray are being taken by the VMC.

“The spraying of ML oil and fogging is done once in a week, oil balls and other chemical procedures are carried out once in every three days. We are sticking to our monsoon action-plan and taking up measures to control mosquito breeding in all 57 electoral divisions in the city. In each division, one team with municipal staff and health officer is conducting awareness campaigns and sanitation drive. Public should ensure that there is no stagnant water or damp polluted places in their surroundings,” said A Sridhar, biologist at VMC.

On Wednesday, Vijayawada Mayor, Koneru Sreedar inspected 8th Division near Maris Stella college, Saibaba temple. During his visit, he identified the incomplete works of stormwater drains and instructed the officials to complete them at the earliest.

Do’s

Keep mosquito proof lids on all water containers to avoid breeding

Use mosquito nets

Closure of doors in between 5 pm to 6 pm to avoid inflow of mosquitoes from outside

Use mosquito repellents like coils, ointments to avoid mosquito bites

Covering body with clothes to avoid exposure

Empty water containers once in a week to avoid larva formation

Don’ts

Avoid sleeping in open areas

Don’t keep unused utensils, tyres, air coolers in peridomestic places which can lead to breeding of mosquitoes

Avoid stagnant rainwater