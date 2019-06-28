International neonatology conference in Vijayawada from June 28

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Neonatology Forum AP State in association with its national counterpart, will organise an international neonatology conference, the South NEOCON 2019, in Vijayawada city from June 28 to June 30.

Addressing a press conference here, on Thursday, Chief Organising Secretary South NEOCON 2019, Dr P V Rama Rao said, “It will be a first-of-its-kind event, where several renowned national and international faculty and expert doctors will deliver keynote lectures, highlighting the various aspects of newborn health, including innovations in the field and the future of neonatology”.

The theme of the conference is ‘Preterm birth - Revive, Survive and Thrive’. Dr P V Rama Rao said that they were expecting over 700 delegates to attend this conference. “It will be very useful for the practising doctors to witness the combination of latest research and review of current theory and practice,” he added.