Home Cities Vijayawada

Panel to check certificates of employees at Kanaka Durga temple

The devasthanam had come up with a proposal of promoting employees based on their work experience and educational qualifications. 

Published: 28th June 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada

Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious note of the reports by various media portals that a few employees got postings in Kanaka Durga temple by submitting fake certificates, temple executive officer (EO) V Koteswaramma formed a committee to verify the certificates of employees and sought a detailed report. 

According to the temple officials, a week ago, the devasthanam had come up with a proposal of promoting employees based on their work experience and educational qualifications. 

As part of it, the officials concerned verified the certificates of a few employees whose names were to be included in the promotion list and the same was to be forwarded to the endowments department for its approval.

Reports of employees allegedly submitting fake certificates to get promotions then came to light. Thereafter, Koteswaramma gave a clarification and ruled out any possibility of occurence of such incident in the devasthanam.

However, the matter came to the notice of higher authorities in the endowments department, who suggested that Koteswaramma appoint a committee for verifying the employees’ certificates and ascertain the facts as recurrence of such issues can bring bad name. As per the norms, the educational qualification for assistant executive officers is graduation and intermediate for junior and senior assistant posts. 

Reports also mentioned that a few employees, who started their career in the temple on non-muster rolls (NMRs), had submitted fake certificates to get their promotions.

“A committee has been appointed to verify the educational qualifications of employees whose names were in the promotion list and to put an end to allegations of fake certificates, after consulting the respective universities,’’ the EO said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanaka Durga temple Kanaka Durga temple employees Vijayawada
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp