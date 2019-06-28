Panel to check certificates of employees at Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious note of the reports by various media portals that a few employees got postings in Kanaka Durga temple by submitting fake certificates, temple executive officer (EO) V Koteswaramma formed a committee to verify the certificates of employees and sought a detailed report.

According to the temple officials, a week ago, the devasthanam had come up with a proposal of promoting employees based on their work experience and educational qualifications.

As part of it, the officials concerned verified the certificates of a few employees whose names were to be included in the promotion list and the same was to be forwarded to the endowments department for its approval.

Reports of employees allegedly submitting fake certificates to get promotions then came to light. Thereafter, Koteswaramma gave a clarification and ruled out any possibility of occurence of such incident in the devasthanam.

However, the matter came to the notice of higher authorities in the endowments department, who suggested that Koteswaramma appoint a committee for verifying the employees’ certificates and ascertain the facts as recurrence of such issues can bring bad name. As per the norms, the educational qualification for assistant executive officers is graduation and intermediate for junior and senior assistant posts.

Reports also mentioned that a few employees, who started their career in the temple on non-muster rolls (NMRs), had submitted fake certificates to get their promotions.

“A committee has been appointed to verify the educational qualifications of employees whose names were in the promotion list and to put an end to allegations of fake certificates, after consulting the respective universities,’’ the EO said.