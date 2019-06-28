Home Cities Vijayawada

Speed up Kanaka Durga flyover, says Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

The Central government had approved the project in 2012 and land acquisition was also completed for it, however, the works remained a non-starter.

Published: 28th June 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah has directed officials concerned to speed up works for flyovers near Kanaka Durga and Benz Circle, and others related to the national highway so as to curb traffic snarls in the city. 

The Minister on Thursday convened a meeting with officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and R&B and Police Departments to take stock of the progress of ongoing projects in the district, following the directions by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the two-day Collectors’ Conference held earlier this week. Ministers Vellampalli Srinivas, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Krishna District Collector A Md Imitiaz also attended the meeting.

Disclosing details before the media, Venkataramaiah said Vijayawada residents were facing severe hardships to commute in the city due to inordinate delay in completion of the flyovers near Kanaka Durga temple and Benz Circle. “Taking a serious note of the matter, the Chief Minister has directed the officials to complete the Kanaka Durga flyover by December 31 without any delay,” he said. 

The Minister further said the officials were directed to prepare a revised detailed project report (DPR) for construction of the Outer Ring Road connecting Vijayawada with Gollapudi and Chinna Avutupalli in Gannavaram mandal. 

The Central government had approved the project in 2012 and land acquisition was also completed for it. However, the works remained a non-starter due to administrative reasons. Besides that, Venkataramaiah also asked the officials to complete pending works of the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam highway and revive the Road Over Bridge (ROB) near Gunadala, for which a meeting with the construction firm would be shortly held.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanaka Durga Perni Venkataramaiah Transport Minister Kanaka Durga flyover Vijayawada
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp