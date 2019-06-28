Speed up Kanaka Durga flyover, says Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah has directed officials concerned to speed up works for flyovers near Kanaka Durga and Benz Circle, and others related to the national highway so as to curb traffic snarls in the city.

The Minister on Thursday convened a meeting with officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and R&B and Police Departments to take stock of the progress of ongoing projects in the district, following the directions by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the two-day Collectors’ Conference held earlier this week. Ministers Vellampalli Srinivas, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Krishna District Collector A Md Imitiaz also attended the meeting.

Disclosing details before the media, Venkataramaiah said Vijayawada residents were facing severe hardships to commute in the city due to inordinate delay in completion of the flyovers near Kanaka Durga temple and Benz Circle. “Taking a serious note of the matter, the Chief Minister has directed the officials to complete the Kanaka Durga flyover by December 31 without any delay,” he said.

The Minister further said the officials were directed to prepare a revised detailed project report (DPR) for construction of the Outer Ring Road connecting Vijayawada with Gollapudi and Chinna Avutupalli in Gannavaram mandal.

The Central government had approved the project in 2012 and land acquisition was also completed for it. However, the works remained a non-starter due to administrative reasons. Besides that, Venkataramaiah also asked the officials to complete pending works of the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam highway and revive the Road Over Bridge (ROB) near Gunadala, for which a meeting with the construction firm would be shortly held.