20 students suffer minor injuries as school bus rams over stationary car in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A private school bus ferrying around 20 students ran amok and crashed into a stationary car after the driver lost control over the vehicle and then came to a halt after hitting a tree in the heart of Vijayawada city on Saturday morning. Luckily, the students escaped with minor injuries.



According to eye-witnesses and police, around 8.30 am when the bus driver reportedly developed convulsions near Hotel Mamata on the busy Eluru Road, he tried to bring the bus to a halt but could not and rammed into the car. The bus dragged the car for some distance and came to a halt after hitting a tree. Luckily, there was no passenger in the car when it got crushed.



Some of the students in the bus suffered minor injuries and were given first-aid by locals. Police and transport department officials have rushed to the spot and are inquiring. Transport department officials are verifying whether the bus has got the mandatory Fitness Certificate to transport children and other documents.



The bus driver was shifted to hospital for treatment and his health condition is stable.