Home Cities Vijayawada

20 students suffer minor injuries as school bus rams over stationary car in Vijayawada

The bus driver reportedly suffered convulsions and tried to stop the bus on the road side but crashed into a stationary car, dragging it.

Published: 29th June 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

The school bus created ruckus on Eluru Road in Vijayawada and hit a fourwheeler from backside during the peak hours of Saturday

The school bus created ruckus on Eluru Road in Vijayawada and hit a fourwheeler from backside during the peak hours of Saturday (Express by Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A private school bus ferrying around 20 students ran amok and crashed into a stationary car after the driver lost control over the vehicle and then came to a halt after hitting a tree in the heart of Vijayawada city on Saturday morning. Luckily, the students escaped with minor injuries.

According to eye-witnesses and police, around 8.30 am when the bus driver reportedly developed convulsions near Hotel Mamata on the busy Eluru Road, he tried to bring the bus to a halt but could not and rammed into the car. The bus dragged the car for some distance and came to a halt after hitting a tree. Luckily, there was no passenger in the car when it got crushed.

Some of the students in the bus suffered minor injuries and were given first-aid by locals. Police and transport department officials have rushed to the spot and are inquiring. Transport department officials are verifying whether the bus has got the mandatory Fitness Certificate to transport children and other documents.

The bus driver was shifted to hospital for treatment and his health condition is stable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada accident Vijayawada bus crash Vijayawada bus accident Vijayawada school bus mishap Eluru Road
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp