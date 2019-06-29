IAF soldier’s last rites performed in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The last rites of a 23-year-old leading aircraftman (LAC) of the Indian Air Force (IAF), P Lavanya Prakash were performed in Machilipatnam on Friday afternoon.

Prakash’s body reached the Gannavaram airport around 7 am and was sent to Machilipatnam in a special vehicle arranged by the IAF.

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah visited the bereaved family and promised financial aid. Prakash accidentally shot himself on Wednesday while cleaning his service revolver in a Rajasthan camp. The IAF officials along with the deputy superintendent of police, paid tributes to the deceased soldier.