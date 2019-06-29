Home Cities Vijayawada

Mild communal tension at Nandigama town of Vijayawada

According to Nandigama police, they received a complaint from pastor Vajramma against the town planner Robert accusing him of abusing her.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in Nandigama town as people of Christian community staged a protest against a panchayat worker, who allegedly propagated a church as illegal construction on Friday. 

According to Nandigama police, they received a complaint from pastor Vajramma against the town planner Robert accusing him of abuse and threatening to kill her.

In her complaint, she alleged that Robert demanded money from them threatening demolition of their 20-year-old church. Acting on her complaint, police is probing into the incident. 

