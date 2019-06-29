Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada GGH to get NABH accreditation

Vijayawada GGH will be the first government hospital in the Andhra Pradesh if it receives NABH accreditation.

Vijayawada GGH

Vijayawada GGH (Photo I Prasant Madugula/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Government General Hospital (GGH) Vijayawada, is soon going to get the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) accreditation. The hospital is waiting  for clearance as the NABH has completed final assessment of various parameters for accreditation.

The GGH will be the first government hospital in the State if it receives NABH accreditation. It needs to put in place a few more infrastructure-related facilities before clinching the coveted accreditation. 

Since June 2018, as many as 15 government teaching hospitals in the State have spent Rs 167 crore for securing NABH accreditation. Of the total 15 hospitals, 11 are general hospitals and four speciality hospitals. So far, the final assessment of eight hospitals has been completed and other seven are in pre assessment stage.

One among these is GGH Vijayawada. A few works like fire safety equipment, sewage treatment plants (STP), etc are in the final phase of construction and they are likely to be completed by the end of July. Once completed, the team of NABH will make a visit and then issue accreditation certification.

Speaking to TNIE, S Babu Lal, Superintendent of GGH Vijayawada, said, “We have completed our NABH final assessment long back and the team made some suggestions. Now, we are completing them and almost all the works are in the final stages. Since we have two hospitals, both old and new, every facility is being built at both places. We have already constructed kitchens and remodelled toilets, etc. We are much ahead of other hospitals and will be happy if we get it first in the State.”

As of now, Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) is supervising the works in all the teaching hospitals such as construction of STPs, toilets among others, which are scheduled to be completed by the end of July.

The NABH accreditation will help hospitals improve their ambience and facilities for patients. Also, a two per cent hike in Dr YSR Aarogyasri remuneration to hospitals can be achieved, which can be utilised for further enhancement of patient amenities.

In order to get the accreditation, hospitals must maintain the NABH standards, which include accessibility, assessment and continuity of care, management of medication, patient rights and education, hospital infection control, continuous quality improvement, responsibility of management, facility management and safety, human resource management and information management system.

