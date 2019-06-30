Andhra Pradesh CRDA slaps demolition notices on 10 more ‘illegal structure’ owners

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) continued serving show-cause notices on more owners of the structures built within 100 metres of River Krishna along the flood bank (Karakatta). After serving notice on Lingamaneni Ramesh, the landlord of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, officials pasted notices on the walls of 10 more buildings late on Friday night.

In all, the authority identified 28 layouts, which have over 50 structures -- temporary and permanent -- built sans necessary approvals. Some of the property owners who were slapped notices include BJP leader and former MP Gokaraju Ganga Raju, former Guntur ZP chairman Pathuri Nagabhushanam’s wife Sudha Rani, Saiva Kshetram seer K Srinivas alias Siva Swamy, Nadendla Venu and others. The owners were directed to reply to the notice within seven days.

Sources said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has given strict instructions to officials to go tough against the violators. The mandate, they added, is to go by the rule book and not to spare anybody, including the buildings belonging to religious/spiritual and health organisations.

For the record, the authority last month had served a notice on Manthena Satyanarayana Raju’s ‘Aarogyalayam’, the five-towered naturopathy clinic built abutting the river. Subsequently, the management moved court and sought four weeks time to produce the documents. Officials said that they would continue to serve notices on unauthorised structures.