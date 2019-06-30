Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh CRDA slaps demolition notices on 10 more ‘illegal structure’ owners

After serving notice on Lingamaneni Ramesh, the landlord of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, officials pasted notices on the walls of 10 more buildings late on Friday night.

Published: 30th June 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

APCRDA Commissioner Dr P Lakshmi Narasimham

APCRDA Commissioner Dr P Lakshmi Narasimham

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) continued serving show-cause notices on more owners of the structures built within 100 metres of River Krishna along the flood bank (Karakatta). After serving notice on Lingamaneni Ramesh, the landlord of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, officials pasted notices on the walls of 10 more buildings late on Friday night.

In all, the authority identified 28 layouts, which have over 50 structures -- temporary and permanent -- built sans necessary approvals. Some of the property owners who were slapped notices include BJP leader and former MP Gokaraju Ganga Raju, former Guntur ZP chairman Pathuri Nagabhushanam’s wife Sudha Rani, Saiva Kshetram seer K Srinivas alias Siva Swamy, Nadendla Venu and others. The owners were directed to reply to the notice within seven days. 

Sources said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has given strict instructions to officials to go tough against the violators. The mandate, they added, is to go by the rule book and not to spare anybody, including the buildings belonging to religious/spiritual and health organisations.

For the record, the authority last month had served a notice on Manthena Satyanarayana Raju’s ‘Aarogyalayam’, the five-towered naturopathy clinic built abutting the river. Subsequently, the management moved court and sought four weeks time to produce the documents. Officials said that they would continue to serve notices on unauthorised structures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority APCRDA demolition notice Andhra Pradesh demolition notice Amaravathi demolition
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp