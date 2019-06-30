Elderly man succumbs to burns in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Once again, a suspected call money racket created flutters in the city as an elderly man succumbed to burns while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Saturday. Thought the incident reportedly took place on Friday in Chodavaram village of Penamaluru mandal, it came to light on Saturday, following the death of the elderly man.

Addressing a press conference at the Suryaraopet Police Station here on Saturday, DCP (Law and Order-I) V Harshavardhan Raju said that Lakshman Rao, who is into transport business, had taken Rs 8 lakh loan from a private money lender Ameer and Rs 6 lakh from Sarada at a high rate of interest. The private money lenders asked Rao to register his property in their name for failing to pay the interest amount.

As Rao was unable to pay the loan amount to Sarada, he registered five cents of land owned by him in the name of private money lender on June 22. Following which, Rao immolated self on June 24 at his residence in Chodavaram village.

On hearing her father’s cries, his daughter Sandhya Rani tried to douse the flames and suffered 25 per cent burns. The duo were rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Based on the statement given by Lakshman Rao’s wife Rani, police launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the incident has gained momentum as earlier in the week, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy vented his ire at the police officials during the two-day Collectors’ Conference over delay in the investigation into call money racket cases registered with the Vijayawada police. He also directed the police to reinvestigate the cases and initiate stern action against those found guilty.