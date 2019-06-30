Home Cities Vijayawada

Padma Shri Koteswaramma, founder of Vijayawada's Montessori schools, passes away

National level Best Teacher awardee Koteswaramma breathed her last at her residence in Kankipadu on Sunday.

Published: 30th June 2019 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

V_Koteswaramma

AP Official Language Commission chairman Mandali Buddha Prasad talks to Montessori Educational Institutions' founder V Koteswaramma. (Photo | Ch Narayana Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Padma Shri awardee, educationist and founder of Vijayawada-based Montessori Educational Institutions V Koteswaramma passed away due to illness in Vijayawada on Sunday. She was 94.

V Koteswaramma, a National level Best Teacher awardee, received the prestigious Padma Shri award in the Education and Literature category in 2017 at the age of 92.

Koteswaramma was born in 1925 to a teacher couple in Gosala near Kankipadu in Krishna district. She was the first woman graduate in Vijayawada taluka way back in 1945 and after completing her degree in Andhra Christian College in Guntur, she opted for B Ed to pursue her passion for teaching.

In the initial days of her career, Koteswaramma worked in the Patamata Zilla Parishad School and in 1955, she started a nursery school with a bunch of 20 kids.

In 1971, she was selected for the Best Teacher national award and the very next year, she was awarded the Best Teacher award at the state-level. In 1973, she set up the Montessori Junior and Degree Colleges and in 1984, the Montessori College of Education came into existence.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Koteswaramma Montessori Educational Institutions V Koteswaramma death Andhra Pradesh educationist
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp