Three held for mortgaging rental cars near Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Nunna police on Saturday arrested three persons for mortgaging rental cars and also threatening the car owners. Police also recovered 10 cars from their possession.

Disclosing the details before media persons here, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) LK Chandrasekhar said that N Gnana Sagar (50) and Bezawada Ramu (34) from Vijayawada and P Anil Kumar (38) from Hyderabad, took four cars on rent from A Sunil Kumar, a resident of Anjaneya Vagu, Kothapet in Vijayawada.

Without returning the cars and paying the rent on time, the trio mortgaged the cars. Following a complaint lodged by Sunil Kumar with Nunna police, cops formed special teams under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police -2 (Law and Order) Chandrasekhar and North Zone ACP K Ramesh Babu.

During the preliminary investigation, police came to know that the accused took 10 cars on rent and mortgaged them to make easy money.

As part of the surprise checks, the trio were nabbed by the Nunna police station inspector Prabhakar and sub-inspector B Srinivas near Kandrika on the city suburbs. The accused were sent to judicial custody, police officials said.