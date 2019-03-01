Home Cities Vijayawada

100 PHCs in AP's Krishna district to get a makeover

There are about 88 PHCs and 36 MAX centres in urban and rural areas of the district, and despite these changes, people are still not coming to PHCs.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 100 primary health centres (PHCs) and MAX centres in Krishna district will get a makeover as model health and wellness centres. Apart from being equipped with 24-hour water supply and uniformly painted, these centres boast of offering a slew of health services, including master health check-up for men and women.

There are about 88 PHCs and 36 MAX centres in urban and rural areas of the district, and despite these changes, people are still not coming to PHCs. “One has lost trust in government hospitals and in PHCs. None would go there as the staff are not only trained but handle patients in an uncouth manner,” B Janakiram, a resident of Vijayawada, said.

Under the master health check-up, the medical officers will do test the patient for prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, thyroid profile, obesity and diabetes free of cost. In case some of these tests turn positive, then the medical officers would recommend him/her to a hospital for treatment.

Dr I Ramesh, DMHO said,  “Now anyone above 30 years can get himself/herself checked at the PHCs. This will be useful for the public, especially those who can’t afford master health check-up at corporate hospitals. Each ANM has been given a weekly target to test five people.”

