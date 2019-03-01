Alluri Sitarama Raju life revisited at exhibition in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Paintings depicting the life of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju were inaugurated at an exhibition in Vijayawada and Amaravati on Thursday.

Around 24 paintings by about 18 artists have been displayed at this exhibition, which was organised by Madeti Rajaji Memorial Art Academy in association with Andhra Pradesh Creativity and Culture Commission.

Some of these paintings depicted the freedom fighter’s birth in Pandrangi village at Padmanabha mandal, his father scolding him for saluting a British officer, taking blessings of his mother

Satyanarayanamma, plotting the breakdown of Addategala police station, donating blood to people of all castes, tribals felicitating him after he had successfully looted Annavaram’s police station, educating and uniting various communities, to how he was caught by the British in Mampa and later assassinated.