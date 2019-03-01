Coastal Bank cuts BPLR to 14.50 per cent

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coastal Bank has announced reduction of 25 basis points in its Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) to 14.50 per cent effective from March 1, B Venugopal Reddy, the bank’s Managing Director and CEO, said.

The move comes after the Reserve Bank of India reduced its repo rate.

Addressing a press meet at the bank’s corporate office here on Thursday, Venugopal Reddy said the move will directly benefit over 60,000 borrowers of the bank whose rate of interest on the borrowings are linked with BPLR.

Further, it is expected to accelerate the credit offtake/ loan disbursements towards the year-end. He also informed that bank has recently made a foray into the e-Negotiable Warehouse Receipt finance by signing an MoU with NERL (National E-Repository Limited ). Recently, the bank reduced gold loan slabs and interest rates, he added.