Home Cities Vijayawada

AP deletion of voters: CEO Gopal Krishna Dwivedi warns of action

He underscored the need for controlling such unlawful acts and wanted the District Collectors to take action against those involving in such acts and file FIR against them.

Published: 01st March 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Vote, Polls

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has warned of stringent action against those attempting to add or delete voters en masse.

Addressing the Collectors, Electoral Registration Officers of 13 districts through video conference along with Additional CEO Sujatha Sharma from the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday, Dwivedi said some voters and people’s representatives brought to the notice of the Election Commission that some mischievous people are applying Form 7 for deletions of the names or Form 6 for additions of the names in the voter list en masse, in thousands of numbers, by online method without the consent and knowledge of the voter concerned.

He underscored the need for controlling such unlawful acts and wanted the District Collectors to take action against those involving in such acts and file FIR against them.

The CEO deletions will be permitted only after detailed enquiry and verifications and after ascertaining the genuineness of applications and the applicants and only after the approval of the CEO.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CEO Gopal Krishna Dwivedi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp