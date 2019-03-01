AP deletion of voters: CEO Gopal Krishna Dwivedi warns of action

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has warned of stringent action against those attempting to add or delete voters en masse.

Addressing the Collectors, Electoral Registration Officers of 13 districts through video conference along with Additional CEO Sujatha Sharma from the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday, Dwivedi said some voters and people’s representatives brought to the notice of the Election Commission that some mischievous people are applying Form 7 for deletions of the names or Form 6 for additions of the names in the voter list en masse, in thousands of numbers, by online method without the consent and knowledge of the voter concerned.

He underscored the need for controlling such unlawful acts and wanted the District Collectors to take action against those involving in such acts and file FIR against them.

The CEO deletions will be permitted only after detailed enquiry and verifications and after ascertaining the genuineness of applications and the applicants and only after the approval of the CEO.