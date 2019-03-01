German team lauds Vijayawada Municipal Corporation waste management project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: International Urban Cooperation (IUC) India Team Leader Panagiotis Karamanos commended the efforts of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) for effective handling of solid waste management and execution of a bio-mining project to treat garbage at Ajith Singh Nagar dumping yard.

The delegation from Germany has claimed that such a project is unique in nature and not implemented anywhere in the world.

Since Tuesday, the delegation comprising nine members is touring across the city as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the civic body for drafting an action plan to reduce air pollution levels and improve solid waste management, lighting, and water supply. The team will leave on March 2.

Disclosing the details of their study before media persons in Vijayawada on Thursday, Karamanos lauded the efforts of the State government for making use of advanced technologies in constructing Amaravati. Stating that Vijayawada was replete with greenery and wall paintings, he assured to extend cooperation on all fronts for development of the city.

To a query on the implementation of bicycle sharing under Urban Mobility concept (a similar concept is in vogue in Hamburg), he said the density of population in Vijayawada is high compared to Hamburg, where the people prefer to travel in public transport, besides their own vehicles.

The IUC India team leader emphasised on the need to improve road infrastructure and popularise bicycles among people in the city before emulating the Hamburg concept.

Julie-Ann Shiraishi of Senate Chancellery evinced interest in emulating digital infrastructure practices followed by Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) in Amaravati capital construction and solid waste management from VMC in Hamburg.

Thomas Jacob of Senate Chancellery, Lea Miram of Hamburg Representation, Mumbai, Sebastian Hofer from Hamburg, City Science Lab, Hafencity University Prof Joerg Noennig, Jan Behrens of City Science Lab, Hafencity University and Till Degkwitz of City Science Lab, Hafencity University were also present.

Mayor expresses displeasure

Mayor Koneru Sreedhar peeved with the civic body officials for remaining silent during the media interaction held with representatives of Hamburg.

“Of course, being new to the civic body, VMC commissioner M Rama Rao is not aware of the ongoing projects in the city, but why did the remaining officials, serving the civic body for quite some years, remain silent and did not quickly inform about the status of the ongoing projects and those to be designed along with the support of the German delegation,” the city Mayor questioned.