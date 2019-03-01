Home Cities Vijayawada

HappyNest in Amaravati takes shape

CBRE has been entrusted project management, while structural designs are being designed by IIT, Chennai.

APCRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar performing pooja for the Happy Nest near Nelapadu in Amaravati on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Flat owners turned up in large numbers for the groundbreaking ceremony (bhumi puja) of HappyNest at Nelapadu on Thursday, expressing joy over their dream house finally taking shape. They are also being provided access to the construction visuals recorded through CCTV cameras and they are being appraised about the project periodically.

Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar emphasised that there will not be any compromise on quality and the housing project works will be completed in 24 months, which is 12 months ahead of the scheduled deadline. Shapoorji Pallonji, which bagged the contract for HappyNest, assured to complete the project in two years time.

The project will set a new benchmark in the construction of the residential complexes. “Our objective is to construct a modern and sustainable happy colony and necessary precautions were taken at conceptualisation and planning stage itself. We have kept the sentiments of those who have aspired to own a flat in the capital Amaravati and strived to book early in mind, while designing and executing the project,” he said.

Sreedhar said that the steps were taken to ensure structural stability of the project for around 100 years, to see happiness at the best project and to see that the housing project sets a new benchmark in green concept, construction management, planning and PMC.  

“Transparency, ease of doing business, ease of living and, most importantly, to have people trust the APCRDA were set important benchmarks were,” he said, pointing out that booking of plots of HappyNest in a few hours shows the blind trust reposed by people in the APCRDA.

The authority has got the necessary permits for the HappyNest-2, which is progressing briskly. The second phase was launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during Happy Cities Summit.

Capital progress chart

The 8th Joint Implementation Working Committee of Amaravati was held at APCRDA office on Thursday. Issues related to infrastructure development, economic development and  Amaravati Smart City projects, were discussed. APCRDA Principal Secretary Ajay Jain explained about the progress of Amaravati in the past 18 months. “Development is a continuous process and coordination is vital,” he said. Amravati Partnership Office and Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry Senior Director Francis Chong etc attended

