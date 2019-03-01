YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to undertake bus yatra in 40 Assembly segments before polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC chief and Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hit the road once again as part of the party’s campaign for the coming elections. He will undertake a bus yatra in the constituencies not covered by him as part of his marathon Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

The bus yatra will start immediately after the poll schedule is announced by the Election Commission of India. Jagan, during his 341 days 3,648 km Praja Sankalpa Yatra, covered 134 Assembly constituencies in the 13 districts of the State. The YSRC chief will cover the remaining 40-odd Assembly segments during the bus yatra.

Jagan, who had already began the process of finalising party candidates for the elections, will also announce the names of the candidates within two days after the election schedule is out.

“Able and efficient leaders will be made in-charges and their role in the party’s victory will be vital,’’ Jagan said on Thursday in Hyderabad, while addressing party in-charges for Assembly and Parliament constituencies in the State.

“All the election in-charges in the respective Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies should strive for the victory of the party candidates,” he said.

Stating that next 45 days are very important, Jagan said the party leaders have waged a relentless struggle in the last nine years.

He stressed necessary sacrifices needs to be made for the party as its victory is the need of the hour. The YSRC chief said those who want to come along with the party should be allowed to do so. Party leaders Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Rajya Sabha MP V Vijay Sai Reddy and others also attended the meeting.

Kruparani, Jr NTR’s father-in-law join YSRC

Former Union Minister Killi Kruparani, who resigned from the Congress recently, joined the YSRC on Thursday in the presence of Jagan in Hyderabad. She was cordially welcomed into the party fold by offering a ‘Kanduva’. Speaking to media, Kruparani lashed out at the Chandrababu Naidu government for “cheating” SHG women members in the name of Pasupu Kumkuma.

“Before the 2014 elections, Naidu promised loan waiver and release of the gold they pledged in the banks for loans. None of those promises were kept. Now, with elections approaching, he is trying to buy their votes with Pasupu Kumkuma,” she said. The Rs 16,500 crore revenue gap in 2014 has increased to Rs 40,000 crore today. Naidu is pushing the State into a debt trap, she said. Narne Srinivas, the father-in-law of actor Jr NT Rama Rao, joined YSRC.