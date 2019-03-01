AP MLC polls: Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘unexpected’ choice shatters aspirants’ hopes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Some TDP leaders are not happy with party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s “unexpected” choice of candidates for the MLC elections. However, the TDP seems to have succeeded in pacifying the ticket aspirant. The party thinks that any internal bickering ahead of the crucial Assembly and general elections will have an adverse impact on its prospects.

The TDP can win four out of the five MLC seats fell vacant under the MLAs’ quota. The hopes of several leaders, whose names made the rounds in the party circles till the last minute, were shattered with Naidu announcing some new names. As a result, some of the disappointed leaders, who are active on different social media platforms highlighting the government’s welfare scheme as well as countering the allegations of Opposition parties, remained silent on Thursday.

Talking to TNIE, some disappointed leaders said the party did not recognise their services despite putting relentless efforts. However, a senior party leader maintained that Naidu has taken the decision only after considering all equations as any imbalance will invite unwanted criticism.

Meanwhile, four candidates including Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, APNGO former president P Ashok Babu, Duvvarapu Rama Rao, and BT Naidu filed nominations on the final day. There is no need for voting for MLCs under MLAs quota as only five candidates filed papers for the five seats.

On behalf of YSRC, BC leader Janga Krishna Murthy filed his paper a few days ago. The officials will declare the names of the MLCs officially after scrutinising the nominations papers on Friday.

4 seats to BCs

With the YSRC allocating its only MLC seat under the MLAs quota to a leader from Backward Classes, the TDP, which announced the party nominees for seven MLC seats, including four under MLAs quota, gave four to the leaders from the community.