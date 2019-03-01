Ravi Kiran is chief of CII Vijayawada Zone

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised CII Vijayawada Zone Annual Day in Vijayawada on Thursday focusing on the theme winning of change and innovation.P Ravi Kiran, CFO and Director Ramesh Hospitals has been selected as the chairperson, CII Vijayawada Zone for 2019-20.

V Venkateswara Rao, Safe Environ MD is the Vice-Chairperson. Ravi Kiran is a CA and has also completed MBA. He was CII Vice-Chairperson for Vijayawada Zone for 2018-19. He was instrumental in executing the first private equity deal in the region in the healthcare space.

Venkateswara Rao started Safe Environ exclusively for collection and disposal of Biomedical waste in Vijayawada city through a tripartite agreement between Safe Environ, he VMC and the IMA.