Road safety drive ends in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A week-long road safety awareness campaign—Jana Jagaran Abhiyan—organised by Mendu Rural Development Society with the support of Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry concluded at Bishop Grassi High School, Gunadala in Vijayawada on Thursday.

ADCP (Traffic) Madhan Reddy participated as chief guest for the valedictory session of the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhan Reddy told the students about traffic rules and exhorted them to follow them to save their valuable lives.

He mentioned that observation was key to avoid road accidents and urged the students to avoid use of mobile phones, overspeeding and drunken driving.