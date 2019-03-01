Home Cities Vijayawada

AP SCS stir: Konathala Ramakrishna seeks Left support

Addressing mediapersons after meeting CPI leaders G Obulesu and Akkineni Vanaj, the former minister said the NDA government has cheated AP by denying its rights. 

Former minister and Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika founder Konathala Ramakrishna (FIle | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to intensify his agitation seeking special category status, development package for backward regions including North Andhra districts and implementation of the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, Uttarandhra Charcha Vedhika convener Konathala Ramakrishna met leaders of CPI and CPM here on Thursday seeking their support.

Addressing media persons after meeting CPI leaders G Obulesu and Akkineni Vanaj, the former minister said the NDA government has cheated AP by denying its rights.  

“None of the promises made on the floor of the Rajya Sabha was implemented. Most objectionable was withdrawing of `350 crore sanctioned for the development of backward districts on flimsy grounds. Now, with eye on votes, the Centre hastily announced railway zone,” he said.Later,  Ramakrishna and his team met CPM leaders YV Venkateswara Rao and V Krishnaiah.

