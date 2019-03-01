Home Cities Vijayawada

Thunderstorm likely in coastal areas of AP

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning strikes are likely to occur at isolated places across the coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next 48 hours.

Published: 01st March 2019 10:46 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning strikes are likely to occur at isolated places across the coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next 48 hours. For the next two days, moderate showers accompanied with gusty winds are likely to hit coastal areas, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

According to IMD, an active turf is moving across Telangana and Rayalaseema regions, due to which the day temperatures are likely to come down a notch and some areas will receive light to moderate rains.
On Thursday, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East Godavari and Guntur districts across the coastal region experienced lighting strikes and thunderstorm with light rains.

Due to the presence of thunderstorm activity, the day temperatures across the State have come down by 2 to 3° Celsius. On Thursday, the highest temperature was posted in Kurnool at 39° Celsius followed by Anantapur at 38° C.

In Krishna district, the rural areas witnessed light rain and cool winds.  Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and Vizianagaram districts received light to moderate thundershowers accompanied with winds from 40 to 70 kmph.

